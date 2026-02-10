JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 148.50 and last traded at GBX 148.16, with a volume of 1663902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147.50.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 20.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £627.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 2.58 EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan European Growth & Income had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 92.01%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan European Growth & Income

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

In related news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 per share, with a total value of £24,660. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Attractive capital growth and a dependable income require a solid foundation

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc is an innovative investment trust offering the best of both worlds from a single share class structure. The Company allows growth-oriented investors to participate in the attractive long-term growth potential of European stock markets while also aiming to deliver a predictable dividend to income seekers.

Key points:

Expertise – Benefits from portfolio managers with long-standing experience investing in European markets, backed by the full strength and depth of J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.