Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on February 27th

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $42.63. 450,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,750. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.91. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 46,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,534.08. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Tetra Tech by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Featured Articles

