Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 22.55%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ECL opened at $288.11 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $291.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.72. The firm has a market cap of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.95%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 21,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $5,676,256.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,989,868.04. This represents a 23.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Boo Alexander A. De sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $381,451.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,999.50. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 88.7% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.3% during the third quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $307.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ecolab from $303.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $291.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

