Midwest Trust Co Sells 34,579 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Midwest Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,579 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $71.99.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.