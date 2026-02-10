T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Raises Dividend to $1.30 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a 2.4% increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. T. Rowe Price Group has a dividend payout ratio of 60.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.34.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 20.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $434,349.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,519.92. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 30,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 175,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 103,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 459.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

