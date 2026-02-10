Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $301.00 to $304.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $292.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,039,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Cigna Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 422,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna Group by 39.1% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $197,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $54,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.