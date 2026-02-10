Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, N.A. to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

ZION opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, VP Eric Ellingsen sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $93,069.13. Following the sale, the vice president owned 40,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,918.47. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Derek Steward sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $46,493.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,001.22. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,302 shares of company stock worth $3,356,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle?market firms and high?net?worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash?management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

