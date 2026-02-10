S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.400-19.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 19.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.3 billion-$16.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.5 billion.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore increased their price objective on S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.57.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $444.25 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.84. The firm has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.04. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 28.10%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,503,000. Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $949,122,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 245.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 135,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after acquiring an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $42,427,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

