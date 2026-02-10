Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Versor Investments LP raised its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 219.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBRK. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 231.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rubrik by 31.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rubrik by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 236,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Rubrik by 204.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

RBRK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rubrik from $118.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Rubrik from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.39.

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.35 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian K. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $908,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 339,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,820,344.77. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravi Mhatre sold 101,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $8,317,739.38. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 240,387 shares of company stock worth $18,436,515 over the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company’s platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

