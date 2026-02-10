Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.66), FiscalAI reports. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.10 million.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 266,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hillenbrand, Inc, headquartered in Batesville, Indiana, is a global industrial company specializing in engineered equipment and process solutions. Through its Coperion division, Hillenbrand designs and manufactures compounding and extrusion systems, polymer and food processing equipment, bulk material handling technologies and associated automation. These offerings support a variety of end markets, including plastics, chemicals, food, pharmaceutical and minerals, helping customers optimize production efficiency and product quality.

Tracing its roots to the Batesville Casket Company founded in 1906, the organization evolved through strategic acquisitions and expanded its focus on process technologies.

