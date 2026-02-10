RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 9,926 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.