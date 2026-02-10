RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 9,926 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.96.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.
