iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB Stake Reduced by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,415 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,475,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 109.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 757,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $380.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $382.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

