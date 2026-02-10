Opinicus Capital Inc. Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 204,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $50.95.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.1819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

