Arista Wealth Management LLC Has $19.62 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 73,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $36.05.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

