SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 11,364 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF $GVI

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 286,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 322,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 90,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291 shares during the period.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

GVI opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average of $107.33. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.02 and a 12 month high of $108.07.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.