iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB is Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,426,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $521,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $380.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.89. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $382.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

