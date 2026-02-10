Candriam S.C.A. Has $21.53 Million Holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. $MLYS

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,406 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $21,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6%

NASDAQ MLYS opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Mineralys Therapeutics news, Director Daphne Karydas sold 15,000 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $689,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $529,618.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,849,105.62. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,352,431 shares of company stock valued at $56,006,614. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone. The company was formerly known as Catalys SC1, Inc and changed its name to Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

