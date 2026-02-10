Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March $YMAR

Integrity Financial Corp WA decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,451 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000.

Shares of BATS YMAR opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $150.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

