AE Wealth Management LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF $SPUC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,130 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPUC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 213,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, LifeWealth Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPUC opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $52.08.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (SPUC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the S&P 500 stocks while applying an upside options overlay strategy. SPUC was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.