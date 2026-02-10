BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR $ONC Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BeOne Medicines were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BeOne Medicines by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BeOne Medicines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of BeOne Medicines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BeOne Medicines by 1,019.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.90, for a total value of $895,544.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.43, for a total value of $1,518,296.13. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,270 shares of company stock valued at $41,694,271 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

BeOne Medicines Stock Down 1.4%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:ONC opened at $348.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 684.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.72. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $196.45 and a 52-week high of $385.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeOne Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.07.

About BeOne Medicines

(Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

