RFG Advisory LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF $RDVI

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,158 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a $0.1928 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. This is a boost from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index. RDVI was launched on Oct 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

