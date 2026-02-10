Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 111,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $336,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,477,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,643 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,211,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 664,523 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,748,000 after purchasing an additional 653,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3,304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 637,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after purchasing an additional 618,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $109.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.25.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

