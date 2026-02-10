Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 111,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $336,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 18,477,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,643 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,211,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after acquiring an additional 664,523 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,748,000 after purchasing an additional 653,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3,304.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 637,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after purchasing an additional 618,690 shares during the period.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Dollar weakness and NFP uncertainty are fueling a fresh gold rally that could push through recent breakouts, bolstering gold ETFs such as GLDM. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Rally Gains Steam as Dollar Weakens, NFP Looms
- Positive Sentiment: Pullback in the U.S. dollar has already supported rallies above $5,000/oz, which increases demand for GLDM as a liquid, low-cost way to gain gold exposure. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Rallied Above $5000 As Dollar Pulled Back
- Positive Sentiment: Safe?haven demand from geopolitical tensions (U.S.–Iran) and other risk events is supporting bullion inflows, a tailwind for GLDM. Gold Rises Amid Growing U.S.-Iran Tensions
- Positive Sentiment: Recent market commentary highlights safe?haven buying outside equities as another source of support for gold prices and ETFs. Safe-haven demand, outside markets push gold, silver sharply higher
- Neutral Sentiment: Market structure changes — notably tokenized?gold products — may be reshaping liquidity and demand dynamics for bullion; implications for ETFs are mixed (could increase inflows or alter trading patterns). Tokenized gold is having a major impact on the broader bullion market – SocGen
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note gold holding key round levels (near $5,000); if holds, it supports ETFs, but failure to hold could quickly reverse flows. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,000 Holds as Silver Nears $82 – Break or Reject?
- Negative Sentiment: Technical?analysis warnings and signs of a corrective pullback have shown up after stretched closes, introducing near?term downside risk that could trim GLDM gains. Gold Falls on Possible Technical Correction
- Negative Sentiment: Some technical models project a deeper corrective move (analysts cite harmonics/momentum divergence toward lower targets), a reminder that volatility can quickly reverse ETF flows. Gold Analysis – Corrective Decline to $4400 Backed by Harmonics and Momentum Divergence
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 2.6%
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
