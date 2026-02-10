Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership Boosts Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,522 shares during the period. Clearway Energy comprises about 1.8% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $11,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 140.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

