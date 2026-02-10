Dollar General (DG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) recently:

2/6/2026 – Dollar General had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $143.00 to $145.00.

2/3/2026 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $143.00 to $145.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $140.00 to $143.00.

1/27/2026 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Dollar General was given a new $144.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

1/15/2026 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Dollar General had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $141.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Dollar General had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore Inc from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Dollar General had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $141.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $135.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Dollar General had its price target raised by analysts at Gordon Haskett from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Dollar General had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Dollar General was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $128.00.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total transaction of $1,011,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $333,420.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,666.88. This represents a 7.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 58,673 shares of company stock worth $7,713,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

