Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF $IYJ

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14,556.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,764,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,126,000 after buying an additional 1,752,604 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 341,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,568,000 after acquiring an additional 98,409 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 220,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,196 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 173,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $160.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.92 and a 200-day moving average of $147.43. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $111.51 and a 12-month high of $160.62.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

