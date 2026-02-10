AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.180-4.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on AECOM from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AECOM from $148.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on AECOM from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. AECOM has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 189.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in AECOM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long?term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

