PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE:PNI opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE: PNI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from both federal and New York State income taxes. The fund is managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), a global fixed income investment firm. PNI invests primarily in investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the state of New York, its municipalities and related public authorities.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed with a focus on New York state general obligation and revenue bonds, including transportation, education, healthcare and utility-backed securities.

