News Co. to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:NWSLV)

News Co. (ASX:NWSLV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.
News Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87.
News Company Profile
