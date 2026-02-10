News Co. to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:NWSLV)

News Co. (ASX:NWSLVGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

News Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, MarketWatch, Investor's Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, and OPIS through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, mobile apps, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

