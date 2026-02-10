Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $460.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.80% from the stock’s previous close.

LIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $501.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.20.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $456.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $432.07 and a 200-day moving average of $447.40. Linde has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.5% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.9% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Blalock Williams LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Blalock Williams LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

