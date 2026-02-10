Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s previous close.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,346.36. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at $756,186.78. This trade represents a 45.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,910. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,050.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 83.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

