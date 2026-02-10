Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF $HCRB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,373,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,495,000 after purchasing an additional 96,645 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,508,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after buying an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 40,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 136,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 67,933 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HCRB stock opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.1103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

