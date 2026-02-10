Honda Motor (HMC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5150 per share and revenue of $33.3396 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 billion. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.40. Honda Motor has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 514,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,267 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $12,987,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,292,000 after buying an additional 100,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 310,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 110,588 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised Honda Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Report on Honda Motor

Honda Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. is a global manufacturer and mobility company headquartered in Minato, Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1948 by Soichiro Honda and Takeo Fujisawa. The company’s core businesses include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, along with a diverse portfolio of power products, engines and related components. Honda also operates in aviation through Honda Aircraft Company and offers financial services that support vehicle sales and leasing.

In automobiles, Honda is known for a range of passenger cars, crossovers and light trucks, and in motorcycles it is one of the world’s leading producers by volume and model breadth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.