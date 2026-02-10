Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Posts Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of C$173.10 million for the quarter. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.07%.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$14.63 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$19.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.89. The company has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Silvercorp Metals

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.84, for a total transaction of C$118,388.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 113,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,341,862.72. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. 3.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SVM shares. Roth Mkm cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$13.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential.

