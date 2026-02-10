Midwest Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Midwest Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VWO opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

