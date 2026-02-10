Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 27,709 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,709 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $40,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 40,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5%

XOM opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $637.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Key Stories Impacting Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

