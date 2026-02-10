Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWD opened at $224.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $225.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

