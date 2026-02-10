Midwest Trust Co Purchases 24,348 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Midwest Trust Co increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,348 shares during the quarter. Midwest Trust Co owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,697,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,776,000 after purchasing an additional 211,174 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $419,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $6,143,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $136.73 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $145.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average of $140.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

