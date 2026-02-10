Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,839 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,069,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,226,628,000 after purchasing an additional 581,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,690,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 514,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,094,662,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,778,655,000 after purchasing an additional 715,557 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $283.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.11.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.6%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.27. The stock has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

