Midwest Trust Co Has $26.84 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Midwest Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 922,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,337 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co owned about 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $26,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,062,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,337 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,105,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,809,000 after buying an additional 1,113,321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,751,000 after acquiring an additional 518,827 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,980,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after acquiring an additional 426,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,079,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,423,000 after acquiring an additional 133,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $32.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.