Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

VCIT stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

