BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.