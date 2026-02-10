Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

