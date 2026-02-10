SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Stock Holdings Raised by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 16.5% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Truefg LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $59,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.60. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.