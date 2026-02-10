Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $349.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.7586.

A number of analysts recently commented on MU shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush set a $320.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.8%

MU opened at $383.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $455.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.Micron Technology’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 4.37%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 7,820 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Micron Technology by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,051,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $871,005,000 after purchasing an additional 236,257 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

