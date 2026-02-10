Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,409,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $713,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,314,000 after buying an additional 197,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,706,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,628,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,897,000 after buying an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,233,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,651 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 726,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,017,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $219.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.53. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $223.64. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

