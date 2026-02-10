Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.8889.

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,744,764. This trade represents a 1.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,875 shares of company stock worth $1,319,130. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,471,651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 25,488 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBER opened at $73.93 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

