Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.8889.
UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,471,651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $365,379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 25,488 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Agreed to buy Getir’s delivery business in Türkiye for ~$335M — adds food, grocery, retail and water delivery, consolidating Uber’s scale in a fast-growing market and folding Getir and Trendyol Go assets into Uber’s delivery footprint. This accelerates local market share and revenue leverage in Türkiye. Uber to acquire Getir delivery business in Türkiye for $335m
- Positive Sentiment: Expanded autonomous-vehicle rollout with Baidu’s Apollo Go in Dubai — Uber will host fully autonomous rides on its app in Jumeirah soon, extending AV commercialization efforts and potential driver-cost reductions in a regulated market. This accelerates monetization paths for Uber’s AV strategy. Baidu and Uber Partner to Bring Apollo Go Autonomous Ride-hailing to Dubai in collaboration with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority
- Positive Sentiment: WeRide partnership to deploy ~1,200 robotaxis in the Middle East — another concrete step in scaling autonomous rides outside the U.S., supporting analyst arguments that AV upside is underappreciated and could materially improve long-term margins. WeRide, Uber To Deploy 1,200 Robotaxis In The Middle East
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support for AV upside — Bank of America reiterated a Buy stance citing underappreciated autonomous-vehicle potential (price target cited in coverage), which supports a bullish long-term thesis for UBER. Uber: Underappreciated Autonomous Vehicle Upside Supports Buy Rating Despite Near-Term EBITDA Shortfall
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4/earnings call highlighted “profitable growth” and provided Q1 guidance, but the quarter included an EPS miss versus consensus — investors will weigh improving margins and revenue growth against the EPS shortfall when setting near-term expectations. Uber Technologies Earnings Call Highlights Profitable Growth
- Neutral Sentiment: Expanded payments partnership with Adyen to support global rollouts and kiosks — operationally helpful but unlikely to move near-term revenue materially; it supports smoother international expansion. Adyen and Uber Expand Global Partnership to Power New Markets, Launch Uber Kiosks
- Negative Sentiment: Citi trimmed its price target on UBER — analyst downgrades or target cuts increase near-term selling pressure and can amplify negative reactions after an EPS miss. Citigroup Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $110.00
NYSE UBER opened at $73.93 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.21.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The firm had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
