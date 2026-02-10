Delap Wealth Advisory LLC Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Delap Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.0% of Delap Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

