Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC Takes $460,000 Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical safe?haven demand is boosting gold prices after rising U.S.–Iran tensions revived investor interest in bullion. Read More.

Geopolitical safe?haven demand is boosting gold prices after rising U.S.–Iran tensions revived investor interest in bullion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A softer U.S. dollar and looming U.S. jobs (NFP) data are cited as catalysts that could push gold through recent breakout levels, supporting gold?linked ETFs like SGOL. Read More.

A softer U.S. dollar and looming U.S. jobs (NFP) data are cited as catalysts that could push gold through recent breakout levels, supporting gold?linked ETFs like SGOL. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Structural demand shifts — including central?bank accumulation and the growing impact of tokenized gold — are improving liquidity and longer?term bullion demand, a tailwind for physically backed gold ETFs. Read More.

Structural demand shifts — including central?bank accumulation and the growing impact of tokenized gold — are improving liquidity and longer?term bullion demand, a tailwind for physically backed gold ETFs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts note gold has reclaimed and held the $5,000/oz area in several sessions; forecasts differ on sustainability, so short?term direction may be data?dependent. Read More.

Analysts note gold has reclaimed and held the $5,000/oz area in several sessions; forecasts differ on sustainability, so short?term direction may be data?dependent. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market structure has moved into a higher?volatility regime, raising both upside and downside intraday swings for gold and SGOL. Read More.

Market structure has moved into a higher?volatility regime, raising both upside and downside intraday swings for gold and SGOL. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technical analysts warn of a corrective pullback scenario (one note targets ~$4,400/oz), highlighting momentum divergence that could sap near?term gains. Read More.

Technical analysts warn of a corrective pullback scenario (one note targets ~$4,400/oz), highlighting momentum divergence that could sap near?term gains. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reports flagged an early session decline tied to a possible technical correction after recent record closes, underscoring short?term downside risk. Read More.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 2.6%

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

