J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $740,000 Stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF $ICLO

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,878 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 65,422 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.1%

ICLO opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

