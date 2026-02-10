Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 61,311 Shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR $GMAB

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $9,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its position in Genmab A/S by 38.7% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,920,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,659 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,454,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,367,000 after buying an additional 2,084,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,770,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after buying an additional 60,504 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,744,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,047,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 17.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 933,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 135,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.43.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company’s work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab’s portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

